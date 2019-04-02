|
|
Alfred Marshall
Cedar City - Alfred Wade Marshall passed away unexpectedly on March 25, 2019, in one of his favorite places -- Quartzsite, Arizona -- where he loved spending the winters. Wade was born on July 1, 1942, in Denver, Colorado to Bob and Opal Marshall. Wade was the eldest of four children. Brother Robert (Susan) Marshall; sisters Charlynne MacDonald and Vallorie (the late Boyd) Thacker. Wade grew up in Colorado until joining the Army where he served in Germany. He was married for a short time and had two children: Audie and Vallorie.
Wade joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in May of 1974 and was married to Margene Madsen on June 13, 1975 in the Manti temple. Together they had three children: Benjamin (Natalie) Marshall, Michelle (Todd) Mullen, Melanie (Joshua) Orton. He had 15 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. One could
hardly describe the love between Wade and his grandchildren. He will always be one of their heroes.
Wade worked as a heavy equipment mechanic and was proud of the business he built in 1992, Wade's Field Service, where he enjoyed working with his son, Ben.
Wade loved the outdoors where he enjoyed hiking, jeeping, 4-wheeling, rock crawling, shooting, and finding unique rocks in the desert. He was always working on, or building, something and played as hard as he worked.
Wade was preceded in death by his parents, son Audie, and brothers-in-law Boyd Thacker and Doug Anderton.
Services will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019, at the Heritage Chapel (290 West 1045 North). A viewing will be held the evening before at the Southern Utah Mortuary from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. A viewing will also take place at the Heritage chapel from 9:30 - 10:30 the day of the services. Interment will be in Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Apr. 2, 2019