Alice Skougaard
Bountiful - Alice Sandra Skougaard quietly left this life on July 21, 2020 to begin an exciting new journey. She was born December 3, 1948 in Cedar City, Utah to Dare Fredrick and Inez Lauretta (Laura) Mitchell Skougaard. Alice was the youngest of four children. She enjoyed a quiet life surrounded by extended family. Alice married Val Don Ashdown (later divorced). They had two children, Don V and Lauritta (Laura) Louise plus seven grandchildren. At her passing she had four great-grandchildren. Alice loved her children unconditionally and was furiously proud of her family. She especially enjoyed planning activities for her grandchildren. Alice was a CNA by profession. She was kind and compassionate to those she served - even buying clothes for some of them. She was creative, enjoyed sewing and gardening. She always had a beautiful yard. Alice was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She lost her mother when she was only 14. This greatly impacted her life. She was grateful for the knowledge that she would have the opportunity to live with her mother again. There is no doubt that they are enjoying a sweet reunion.
She is preceded in death by her parents Dare and Laura, a grandson, Joey Ashdown and her brother Earl Fredrick Skougaard. Alice is survived by her children Don Ashdown (Kris) and Lauritta Dever; grandchildren: Cody (Kyla), Darren (Alexus), Jamie, Anthony, Brandon, (Jasmine), Christopher Ashdown; great-grandchildren: Kaden, Tristan, Kole and Jaedon Ashdown. She is also survived by her sister Betty Ann Franczewski Spencer (John H Wilcox), brother Martin Luis Skougaard (Shelly) and sister-in-law Cindy Skougaard.
Services for Alice will be held at Southern Utah Mortuary (190 N 300 W, Cedar City, Utah) on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11:00 am. Interment will be in Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary.
The family wishes to thank all of those that cared for and served Alice the past two years at Avalon Care Center, Bountiful, Utah. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com
