1/1
Alice Skougaard
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Skougaard

Bountiful - Alice Sandra Skougaard quietly left this life on July 21, 2020 to begin an exciting new journey. She was born December 3, 1948 in Cedar City, Utah to Dare Fredrick and Inez Lauretta (Laura) Mitchell Skougaard. Alice was the youngest of four children. She enjoyed a quiet life surrounded by extended family. Alice married Val Don Ashdown (later divorced). They had two children, Don V and Lauritta (Laura) Louise plus seven grandchildren. At her passing she had four great-grandchildren. Alice loved her children unconditionally and was furiously proud of her family. She especially enjoyed planning activities for her grandchildren. Alice was a CNA by profession. She was kind and compassionate to those she served - even buying clothes for some of them. She was creative, enjoyed sewing and gardening. She always had a beautiful yard. Alice was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She lost her mother when she was only 14. This greatly impacted her life. She was grateful for the knowledge that she would have the opportunity to live with her mother again. There is no doubt that they are enjoying a sweet reunion.

She is preceded in death by her parents Dare and Laura, a grandson, Joey Ashdown and her brother Earl Fredrick Skougaard. Alice is survived by her children Don Ashdown (Kris) and Lauritta Dever; grandchildren: Cody (Kyla), Darren (Alexus), Jamie, Anthony, Brandon, (Jasmine), Christopher Ashdown; great-grandchildren: Kaden, Tristan, Kole and Jaedon Ashdown. She is also survived by her sister Betty Ann Franczewski Spencer (John H Wilcox), brother Martin Luis Skougaard (Shelly) and sister-in-law Cindy Skougaard.

Services for Alice will be held at Southern Utah Mortuary (190 N 300 W, Cedar City, Utah) on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11:00 am. Interment will be in Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary.

The family wishes to thank all of those that cared for and served Alice the past two years at Avalon Care Center, Bountiful, Utah. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Service
11:00 AM
Southern Utah Mortuary (Cedar City)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Southern Utah Mortuary (Cedar City)
190 NORTH 300 WEST
Cedar City, UT 84720-2508
(435) 586-4040
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Southern Utah Mortuary (Cedar City)

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved