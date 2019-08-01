|
Aline Mae Vaile Kelm
Hurricane - Aline Mae Vaile Kelm, 85, passed away July 31, 2019 in Hurricane, Utah. She was born March 26, 1934 in Cardston, Alberta, Canada to Ralph Parker Vaile and Olive Cox. She married Wolfgang Helmut Lothar Kelm in the Alberta Temple in Cardston, Alberta on March 30, 1957.
Aline was born in Cardston, Alberta and raised in nearby Nelson in British Columbia. On April 5, 1953 she was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. In 1957 she married Wolfgang Helmut Lothar Kelm. In 1963 they moved to Taylorsville, Utah, motivated by her passion to do family history and genealogical research. Over the years she wrote a number of family history books, combining historical events and connections with thousands of ancestors. Her passion for family history also led to multiple trips to England, New England, New Mexico, and additional trips to numerous LDS church history sites and civil war locations. When Wolf retired in 1994 they moved to Kanab for seven years and later to Hurricane for 18 years. In their retirement Wolf and Aline served for 19 years in the St. George Temple. Among her many interests, Aline enjoyed 62 years of marriage, opera music, British mystery programs, reading, gardening, and travel, especially multiple visits to Nauvoo.
She is survived by her husband: Wolfgang Helmut Lothar Kelm; children: Orlando René (Tonia) Kelm, Trisha Eastman, Eldon Jared (Wendi), Nolan Warren (Misty); 13 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; and siblings: June Campbell, Barry Vaile, Linda Trerice.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2:00pm in the Hurricane 22nd Ward LDS Chapel, 642 North 2850 West, Hurricane, Utah 84737. A viewing will be from 1:00-1:45 pm prior to services at the same location. Interment will be at the Hurricane City Cemetery at 255 E. 600 N. immediately following the services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the McMillan Mortuary 435-688-8880. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Aug. 1, 2019