Allen Rusty George
South Jordan - Rusty was born in Caliente, Nevada.
Parents, John Hess George and Ada Deone Patterson.
Rusty was at one with nature and had connection with animals and wildlife. He spent many hours in the back country He grew up in Beaver, Utah where he enjoyed the vast mountains and back country that he loved.
Rusty was a successful hunting guide. He had clients from all over the world use his services. He guided for Elk, Deer, Coyotes, and his favorite Cougars. He was an excellent horseman on the trail or in the rodeo arena with a rope.
He was a gifted athlete especially in football. He was major contributor to the Beaver football team winning 2 State championships. Rusty loved his family and was proud of his heritage. Rusty was talented and gifted with a bright future. He had a heart of gold and always wanted to help anyone in need.
Rusty's life was like a story book. His life's dream was being lived every day making a living by doing the things that he loved. His knee had to be rebuilt because of an old injury and was prescribed opioids. He became addicted and his life went downhill. He eventually lost every thing. Rusty was loved by his family. His family constantly prayed for him and loved him during the good times as well as the bad. When life is lived with the influence of drugs it ends up being a tragedy. The family will hold a celebration of his life and a family graveside service at a later date in Beaver, Utah.
Rusty's family appreciates those who were kind to him and tried to help him through his troubled times. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com
.