Alma Jones
1929 - 2020
Cedar City - Our beloved father, grandfather and friend passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Alma, 91, was born on June 9, 1929 in Cedar City, Utah to Alma Treharne and Sylvia Mitchell Jones. He married his sweetheart, Beulah Mortensen, on January 15, 1948. Their marriage was later solemnized in the St. George Temple.

For the last 66 years, Alma and his family resided in Parowan, Utah. Alma enjoyed hunting and the outdoors. He also loved spending time at their cabin in Dry Lakes.

Alma is survived by his children Gary (Tammy) Jones, Brad (Deo) Jones, Darren (Debbie) Jones, Shane (Liz) Jones, 22 grandchildren and 48 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild, as well as sons-in-law Gary Carter and Norman Barton.

He is preceded in death by his wife Beulah, his parents Alma and Sylvia Jones and daughters LaVonna Carter and Paula Barton.

We wish to express our most sincere, heartfelt thanks to all the employees at the Beehive Nursing Home, the special care givers from Home Health Staff, Zion's Way Home Health and Hospice and Alma's wonderful friends and neighbors.

Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Parowan City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent to www.sumortuary.com.






Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Parowan City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Southern Utah Mortuary - Cedar City - Cedar City
190 North 300 West
Cedar City, UT 84720
(435) 586-4040
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Southern Utah Mortuary - Cedar City - Cedar City

August 31, 2020
To the Al Jones Family,
We want to express our deepest condolences to each of you. Have known Al since our move here in 1978. Always had a friendly smile.
May Our Heavenly Father comfort each member of Al an Beulah's family. Sincerely, Roger an Elaine Robinson, Parowan, Utah
Roger Robinson
Friend
August 31, 2020
So sorry for your loss.Dearly miss our second family.Truly loved being neighbors to your family.Now our parents will be neighbors throughout eternity.Love to all of you.
Jan Orton Zelenka
Neighbor
August 31, 2020
To the Jones family I hope that the many wonderful memories you have of you parents and siblingsbring you comfort at this time of griefing. Loosing family is not easy but I say at times a blessing . I grew up in Parowan and my Sister Glenna lived next door to Al and Beluah and worked at the flower shop, so I visited there many times. Take care of each other now.
Winon Hall
Friend
