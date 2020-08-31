Alma Jones
Cedar City - Our beloved father, grandfather and friend passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Alma, 91, was born on June 9, 1929 in Cedar City, Utah to Alma Treharne and Sylvia Mitchell Jones. He married his sweetheart, Beulah Mortensen, on January 15, 1948. Their marriage was later solemnized in the St. George Temple.
For the last 66 years, Alma and his family resided in Parowan, Utah. Alma enjoyed hunting and the outdoors. He also loved spending time at their cabin in Dry Lakes.
Alma is survived by his children Gary (Tammy) Jones, Brad (Deo) Jones, Darren (Debbie) Jones, Shane (Liz) Jones, 22 grandchildren and 48 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild, as well as sons-in-law Gary Carter and Norman Barton.
He is preceded in death by his wife Beulah, his parents Alma and Sylvia Jones and daughters LaVonna Carter and Paula Barton.
We wish to express our most sincere, heartfelt thanks to all the employees at the Beehive Nursing Home, the special care givers from Home Health Staff, Zion's Way Home Health and Hospice and Alma's wonderful friends and neighbors.
Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Parowan City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent to www.sumortuary.com
