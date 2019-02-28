Services
Cremation Center of Southern Utah
1316 S. 400 E.
St. George, UT 84790
(435) 986-9100
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Parowan 2nd Ward Church
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Parowan 2nd Ward Church
Interment
Following Services
Parowan Cemetery
Parowan - Alta Prothero Adams 93, passed away February 24, 2019 in St George, Utah. She was born November 8th 1925 in Paragonah, Utah to George Stanley and Eliza Isabel Stones Prothero. On October 10th 1946 she married Homer Whitney Adams in the St George temple.

She is survived by her 4 children Michael Adams, Eugene (Kathy) Adams, Ken (Shari) Adams, Darla (Julian) Rollins. 15 Grandchildren and 42 Great Grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her parents, George

Stanley & Eliza Isabel Stones Prothero, her husband Homer Adams, her brother Ken Prothero, and 2 great-grandchildren, Adam and Aaron Rollins.

Alta retired after 38 years of service on December 16, 1987 from the Iron County Courthouse.

Viewings will be Friday March 1st 2019, from 5 to 7 pm, and Saturday March 2nd 2019,from 9:30-10:30 am, with the funeral beginning at 11:00 am in the Parowan 2nd Ward Church. Interment to follow at the Parowan Cemetery, under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Feb. 28, 2019
