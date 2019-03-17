Althea (Allie) Sylvester Southwick



St. George - Allie Sylvester Southwick, 89, left mortality on March 13, 2019 from pancreatic cancer. She was surrounded by loving family, friends and neighbors. In lieu of a funeral, her desire was to celebrate her last birthday with family which she was able to do just eleven days prior.



Allie was the seventh of eight children, born on March 2, 1930, to Wilford Woodruff Sylvester and Minnie Hermansen Sylvester. She was raised on the family farm in Elsinore, Utah and spent hours riding on the back of her father's horse. She loved people, birds, animals, nature and the beautiful surroundings of the land.



She graduated from South Sevier High School, attended the Branch Agricultural College in Cedar City (now Southern Utah University) and graduated from BYU in early and elementary childhood education with a music minor. Music played an important role in her life. She freely shared her beautiful musical talents with others and passed her love of music on to her children and grandchildren.



During her freshman year of college, she met Ed Southwick who had just completed his service in the army. She waited for him to serve an LDS mission in England and got engaged when, at Ed's request, his father presented her with a diamond while Ed was still on his mission.



Ed and Allie were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on August 27, 1952. She began teaching at Riverside Elementary in SLC while Ed finished his engineering degree at the University of Utah. They lived in Salt Lake City, Richfield and moved to Ogden in 1957 where they raised their four children. In 1999 they moved to St. George, returning to their roots and friends in Southern Utah.



Allie spent many years teaching children. She especially enjoyed her years at Dee Elementary, where she made dear, life-long friends. She was a founding board member of the Treehouse Children's Museum and delighted in seeing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren develop their imaginations by "Stepping Into a Story." She published four children's books including "The Goose Fables" which focused on children's values.



She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother who valued education and helped each child develop his/her special talents to enjoy throughout life and contribute to society. Her motto in life was, "Things will turn out better than you can possibly imagine," and for her that dream came true.



She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Edward H. Southwick Sr., (St. George) her four children, Edward Jr., Meg (Mark) Naisbitt, Elizabeth (Scott) Weiler and James (Cari) Southwick, six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, her sister, Bethel Sylvester Holman and a special girl Ed and Allie sponsored from Mexico who became part of the family, Irma (Ben) Lopez-Jones. She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, two sisters, and her grandson, Zeke Southwick Naisbitt.



The family wishes to give a special thank you to Allie's caregivers who gave compassion and love in her final days.



At Allie's request, no funeral will be held. A private memorial service and Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Interment will be at the Lehi Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to [email protected] In lieu of flowers, Allie requested that donations be made to the Treehouse Children's Museum in Ogden. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings. Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary