Beaver - Amy Elizabeth Oakden Matheson, age 40, passed away on March 18, 2019 at her home in Beaver, Utah, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 27, 1978 in Beaver, Utah to Richard Roy Oakden and Janet Leona Eyre Oakden. She grew up in Beaver, went to school at Belknap Elementary, and graduated from Beaver High School in 1996. While at BHS, Amy loved cheering and was head cheerleader. She was an exemplary student and loved high school. She went on to receive her Associates Degree in Office Administration from Dixie State.
Immediately after graduating, Amy secured a job as an Office Administrator for Southwest Mental Health. Throughout the years she held many administrative positions. She owned her own businesses including STARZ Tumbling and Cheer Studio and her daycare where she loved and cared for children for 11 years. Most recently she owned her own small business as CEO of Rodan and Fields and worked for the Beaver Housing Authority.
Amy was married in the St. George Temple on September 22, 2001 to Robert Clay Matheson. They have four beautiful children: Klayson, Kutlur, Kelsey and Kray. Clay and Amy have resided in Beaver where they loved volunteering in many recreational activities throughout the community. Amy was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she held numerous callings including Sunday School teacher and Relief Society secretary. She loved serving others and was always the first to want to step in and help whenever others needed service. She deeply cared about people and headed many charity events for others.
Amy loved being in the mountains, riding 4-wheelers, camping and hunting with her family. She loved reading and read all of the Anita Stansfield books. Amy's most favorite hobby was her children. She loved following them in baseball, golf, wrestling, cheer and dance and was their greatest supporter.
She is survived by her husband Robert Clay Matheson; children Klayson James, Kutlur Robert, Kelsey Elizabeth, and Kray Cade Matheson; her parents Richard Roy and Janet Eyre Oakden; her mother and father in-law Kim and Margo Matheson; brother Richard Wade (Kim) Oakden; and sister Tess (Joel) Jensen all of Beaver, Utah.
Amy was preceded in death by her two brother in-laws Cade Clifton Matheson and Coby J. Matheson and her grandparents James and Renee Eyre and Dick and Betty June Oakden.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1:00PM at the Beaver Stake Center (1350 E. 200 N.). Viewings will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Beaver Stake Center from 6:00-8:00PM and on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Beaver Stake Center from 11:30-12:30PM. Interment will be in the Mountain View Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Mar. 22, 2019