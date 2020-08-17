Amy Neilson LeBaron
Our beautiful Amy LeBaron peacefully returned to the loving arms of her Savior the morning of August 14, 2020. She was surrounded by family at the end of her faithful 4-year fight against cancer.
Amy was born on May 9, 1986 to Russell and Tonya Neilson of Washington, UT. She is the eldest of 6 children and excelled in her role as a big sister. Growing up, Amy was a free spirited, happy-go-lucky kind of girl, dressing up dancing around the living room. She could always be found loving on her younger siblings. In her youth, Amy found joy in playing soccer, training in dance and cheerleading at Pine View High school, as well as doing hair for her sisters and friends. She attended Evans Hairstyling College and received her Cosmetology Degree, beginning her wonderful career as a Cosmetologist.
Amy was the type of person that others gravitated towards. She greeted everyone with a great big smile and calming warmth. She only saw the good in people and was a friend to everyone she met. Amy loved to serve others. She always remarked at the pleasure it brought her by making other people feel beautiful by doing their hair so masterfully. Even as she struggled with incredible pain, she always was able to muster the strength and energy to help her clients. That is just who Amy was- she worried about herself last, even at the very end.
Amy's calling in life was to be a mother. Loving on her children made her life complete. Even though her time on this earth as a mother was cruelly cut short, her impact on her children as their mom will carry on throughout eternity.
Amy was preceded in death by her baby sister Amber, Grandmothers Darlene Neilson and Darlos Brinkerhoff as well as her Grandfather Charles Brinkerhoff. She is survived in life by her husband Alex, sons Bentley and Maddox, daughter Emmaline, father Russell, mother Tonya, brothers Devin and Dustin (Laura), and sisters Aubrey and Abby.
We would like to thank Suntree Home Health and Hospice for their loving, helpful and awesome staff as well as Amy's amazing nurses Pauline, Adrianne, and her wonderful aide Sara who kept her looking and feeling fresh. We would also like to thank her physical therapist Kason and Laura our sweet counselor. We love them all dearly and appreciate all they did for Amy and us.
A public viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 19th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Hurricane 6th Ward chapel located at 677 South 700 West, Hurricane, Utah. A family viewing and funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 20th with the funeral service at 11:00 am. A link to view the services live will be provided at a future date at utahvalleyfuneral.com
. Interment will be in the Washington City Cemetery.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com
.