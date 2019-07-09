|
Andrew Cooper Callahan
Diamond Valley - Andrew Cooper Callahan May 3, 1955- July 3, 2019
Our loving son, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, husband, Veteran, and friend, Andrew Cooper Callahan, passed away at the age of 64 peacefully and in the comfort of his own home; surrounded by his family on July 3, 2019.
Andy was born on May 3, 1955, in Tacoma Washington to Jesse Andrew Callahan and Ruth Eileen Cooper. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Andy is survived by his wife Diana, his four daughters, Eileen Heath (Randy), Mary Callahan (Jerry), Tonia Callahan (Jerah), Kayla Crosby (Scott). Three step children, Diana Jr, John, and Natalia (Chase). seven grandchildren Kaden (Danielle), Kiesha, Kyson, Brooklyn, Amber, Katelyn (Drayk) and Kelsey (Josh). Two great-grandchildren, Zeppelin, Aria, and two step grandchildren William, & Remington.
Andy was the middle of five children, older brother Ron (Linda), sister Yvonne Whipple (Arland) and two younger brothers Kevin (Monique) and Gary (Jeri).
Funeral Services will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at 2:00pm at the Diamond Valley Stake Center. Visitation will be from 1:00-1:45pm prior to services at the same location.
Graveside services will be held at the Callahan Hot Rod Ranch (John McGarry Memorial Park Cemetery in Beryl Junction) immediately following the service.
Arrangements are under the direction of McMillan Mortuary. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from July 9 to July 11, 2019