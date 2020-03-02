|
Ann Louise Blackburn Christensen
St. George - Our sweet wife, mother, and grandmother, Ann Louise Blackburn Christensen, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, in St. George, surrounded by her loving family.
Ann was born July 4, 1933, in Minersville, UT, to Elma Mary Thompson Blackburn and Douglas Perry Blackburn. It was to her delight that the entire country celebrated her 4th of July birthday! She married the love of her life, Dale Wayne Christensen, on August 3, 1951, in Minersville, UT., and they were sealed together in the Provo Utah temple on May 10, 1975. She loved all of the places they lived and the many friends they made. They did everything together and shared a love of many different activities and travels.
Ann cherished her growing up years in Minersville and the life it gave her. She shared that love with her family, who all looked forward to family vacations in Minersville. She was a very loving, kind, and nurturing mother and grandmother. Family and home were her top priorities. She was a great cook, who not only loved cooking, but was good at it, and willingly shared it with all. Her favorite things were family get-togethers, card games, puzzles, bowling, crafting, golfing, and the Utah Jazz.
She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Ann had a strong testimony of our Savior, Jesus Christ, and wanted all of her family to know of her love of the gospel. She taught her family always to do their best. It wasn't important to always win but to know you tried your hardest.
Ann is survived by her husband of almost 69 years, Wayne; her children: Dale and Marilyn Christensen, Draper, UT, Jan and Michael King, Price, UT, Robert and Cheri Christensen, Mesa, AZ, Suzanne and Chris Lundell, Alpine, UT, and Michael Christensen, Tacoma, WA.; 21 grandchildren; and 41 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Hugh Earl Blackburn; and sister, Irma Jean Edwards.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Doug and Elma Blackburn; parents-in-law, Hanmer and Elvira Christensen; sister, Jackie Muir; and grandson, Robert Wayne Christensen.
The family would like to express our sincere appreciation and gratitude to the many doctors and health care workers who have helped Ann throughout the years, especially Dr. Thomas Jones and Intermountain Home Care and Hospice for their love and compassion.
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10 am at the Southgate 3rd Ward Chapel, 1069 W Chandler Drive, St. George, Utah. A viewing will be held Thursday, March 5, from 6 to 8:00 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, UT., and Friday, March 6, from 9-9:45 at the church. Interment will be in the Beaver City Cemetery, Beaver, Utah. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences and complete obituary and funeral listings.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020