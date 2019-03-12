|
Annie LaVerne Jensen
- - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Annie LaVerne Jensen. She went on to her next journey March 6, 2019.
She peacefully left us after long battle with dementia. She died at her home surrounded by her family in her 88th year.
Annie was born in Holden, Utah. She was a miners daughter & her youth was spent living in various mining camps in the Southwest.
In 1948, she met the love of her life Howard Jensen. They married that year & enjoyed a loving 70 years together.
She was the beloved mother of Dale, Darrell, Robyn & Monty. Annie was a proud grandmother & great grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents & siblings as well as her son Darrell.
Annie lived a full life as a cherished wife & mother. She was a "Rosie the Riveter" spray painting the numbers and insignia on the planes for the Korean War effort. She later worked at Tooele Army Depot as a critical parts specialist with a "Red Line" to Generals for a decade.
The family moved to Montana in 1970 where Annie ran a motel & western union. Eventually they bought a 160 acre ranch, built their home and enjoyed retirement in Darby Montana.
By the 90s, she & Howard became "Snowbirds" eventually settling in Toquerville Utah.
She loved baking, reading, long walks, bowling and creating about anything possible with crochet hooks. She loved her family and will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
A celebration of Annie's life will be held at the LDS Toquerville stake center on Tuesday, March 12th, 2019 beginning at 10:00.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Mar. 12, 2019