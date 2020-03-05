|
|
Anthon Janson
St. George, Utah - Anthon Woodrow "Tony" Janson completed his journey of life on March 3, 2020 in St. George, Utah. He was born the second child and first son of Arthur Woodrow "Woody" and Janet Bulloch Janson on February 21, 1943 in Cedar City, Utah. He married Sherrie Lynn Eaker on February 5, 1965 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Tony owned and operated car dealerships in SLC, Orem, La Verkin, St. George, Utah and Pleasanton, California. After he retired he worked part time at the golf course, "just enough to pay for my golfing."
Tony had many interests. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed classic cars, was an airplane pilot and flew his own plane. Tony and Sherrie owned and showed Tennessee Walking Horses in southern California. Tony was a gifted artist. We enjoy his paintings in our homes, especially the oil painting of our grandfather Bulloch's ranch house on Cedar Mountain. Tony liked hiking in the mountains and fishing wherever they were biting.
Tony was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was kind and caring and quick to respond to the needs of others.
Tony, you have always been a wonderful blessing in my life. Your calm, quiet strength has always lifted me up when I needed it the most. Your fun sense of humor made me happy. You will always be my best buddy. I will miss you every day, especially at 7 am when you called me every day. I love you Tony! -Rae
When Tony babysat us three younger kids he let us stay up late, dance with him and his friends and eat pizza. He taught his siblings' kids to fish and was always a cool, good-looking guy. He was the 'Elvis' of our family. I love you and miss you so much Dear Brother. -Susan
Tony was always there for me and my kids. -Becky
Tony really loved animals. He had many dogs and cats and horses. He had a really soft spot in his heart for animals. -Joann
So happy you and Sherrie are together again. I love you Uncle Tony! -David
Tony was a cool guy with a calm demeanor and a quiet humor. He was a role model who taught me how ladies should be treated, how to keep up with the boys on a fishing trip and how to keep my cool when a bug got in my mouth while riding a motorcycle. I love you Uncle Tony. -Angela
Uncle Tony took me under his wing and taught me a lot about life-like how to ride a motorcycle, how to catch a fish, how to fix my car and if you lose a bet, always pay up. He was my best friend. Thank you, Uncle Tony. -Josh
Tony was the best friend I ever had. (Tony always said the same thing about John) -John Hadwick
Tony is survived by his: four sisters, Rae (Alan-deceased) Hunter, Susan (Terry-deceased) Llewellyn, Becky (Curtis) Davis and Joann (Kyle) Bywater; nieces and nephews, David Richard (Leighann) Adam, Katie and Matthew Llewellyn, Angela (Joelynn) Gage, Braxton, Randilyn, Lorelei Holliday, Josh Mitchell, Lundon Lee Bywater (Tony) Lopez, Lincoln Richard Bywater; and good friends John and Gayeleene Hadwick.
He was preceded in death by his: wife; parents; infant brother; Charles Thomas Janson; and dear friend Vicki Wheeler.
We would like to thank John and Gayeleen Hadwick for being wonderful friends to Tony and giving him support and help, especially being with him during his last hours.
Honoring Tony's request, there will be no funeral services. In Tony's memory, be extra kind to someone.
Family and friends are invited to share tributes online at www.SernityStg.com Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 986-9100.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 11, 2020