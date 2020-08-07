April Roberts
Tropic, UT - Our dear sweet wife, mother, sister and daughter, April Johnson Roberts, passed away peacefully in her loving husbands arms, with her dear mother and father holding her hand, on August 4, 2020 in St. George, Utah after a courageous battle with an aggressive cancer. April was born in Cedar City, Utah on April 11, 1979 to Tracy Brinkerhoff. April was a beautiful baby with bright eyes and blonde hair. Her mother would often get stopped by strangers just to compliment her on this beautiful little girl. April's childhood was filled with many adventures with her older brother and younger sisters as they lived in many different places and towns in Southern Utah with Tropic being the final stop. This is where April met her Forever Father, when her mother met and married Moyle Johnson. April spoke often of the day when they were able to be sealed together as a family in the St. George Temple and the giant impact that this had in her life.
April attended and graduated Bryce Valley High School where she graduated with honors. She was the Valedictorian, the student body president, a Sterling Scholar candidate, and Miss Garfield County. A perfect combination of beauty and brains.
It was during her senior year of high school in 1997, when she met and fell in love with Riley K Roberts. At the time, Riley was a cook and April was a server at a local restaurant. Riley was smitten with her and after shift one evening he finally got the courage to ask her for a hug. That hug would be the start to an amazing love story. April and Riley dated for over a year prior to Riley serving an LDS mission in Zimbabwe. While Riley was on his mission, April attended DeVry University in Phoenix, Arizona and again graduated the top of her class. April and Riley were married on July 7, 2000 in Tropic, Utah and were sealed for time and eternity on July 14, 2001. In their twenty years of marriage they have had countless adventures together. They have traveled the world, experienced what some never get to, and danced a million dances along the way.
Together they have six beautiful children. All boys! Treyson "Tug-a-bug", Miles, Rylan "Ry-Guy", Zaren "Zer-Bear", Griffyn "Griffles", and Heston "her Baby Boy". April absolutely loved being the mom of boys. There was a certain joy that came from dirty faces, loud laughter, smelly rooms and stacks of laundry. They were her whole life and everything she did was for them. These six boys are fiercely loyal and protective of their mother and were always quick to help whenever she needed them. The loving embrace from one of her sons was where her true joy came from. She has taught them to be strong, faithful and kind young men. She was always there to love, support and encourage them in every aspect of their lives. She was always pushing them to do better in school, helping them with various assignments, yelling at basketball officials on their behalf, and laughing with them around the kitchen table. Her influence and example in their lives will be a legacy for generations to come.
April was amazingly brilliant and used her accounting and finance background to establish a successful career for over twenty years. She has served as CFO, CEO, COO, and VP of Finance in different organizations throughout her professional career. She was truly the best at what she did. April and Riley had several successful businesses together where she could usually be found in her office working intently.
April was a kind loving soul who captured the hearts of all those who knew her. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was a true servant in all she did. She had a passion for the outdoors and loved to spend time with her family on the Boulder Mountain and Lake Powell, but her heaven on earth was the family ranch at Willis Creek where she felt more at peace than anywhere else in the world.
April is survived by her husband, Riley K Roberts; children: Treyson Gage Roberts, Miles Anthony Guerrero, Rylan Ken Roberts, Zaren Moyle Roberts, Griffyn Garth Roberts, Heston Call Roberts; parents: Moyle and Tracy Johnson; siblings: Brandon (Ruby) Johnson, Amy (Steve) Syrett, Allyssa (Ben) Boore, Hayden (Phoebe) Johnson, Dawson Johnson, Payton Max Johnson; grandparents: Charles and Darlene Brinkerhoff.
Due to current restrictions, only immediate family members will attend the graveside services. The grave side service and interment will be held Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Johnson Family Cemetery at the Willis Creek Ranch. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that any donations or contributions be sent to an account set up her boys' mission fund at any State Bank of Southern Utah under the name of April Roberts. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com