Arland Langford
Cedar City - Our sweet Dad and Gramps, Arland Richard Langford, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2019, with his girls by his side. He was born September 25, 1937 to Richard Selden and Geneva Ludell Hatch Langford in Salina Utah. He married the love of his life LaPreal "Bobbie" Black on January 30, 1973. They were later sealed in the St George Temple on February 2, 1979 and gained 5 children he called his own.
Arland served an LDS mission for 2 years in the Eastern Central States Mission, mainly in Kentucky and Tennessee. He loved serving his family and friends but loved serving his Savior the most. He held numerous church callings and this last summer spent once a week at the temple grounds playing in the flowers and the dirt. He had multiple talents such as gardening, painting, ceramics, cooking, sewing, wood working, tatting and LOVED to read. He was good at everything!
Arland is survived by his children MelaNee (Gene) Robertson, Scott (Jean) Beckstead, Henry (Becky) Beckstead and Valerie (Alan) Wade; 25 grandchildren, 66 great grandchildren, and his sister, Naomi Stoker. He is preceded in death by his sweetheart, his parents, and sisters, Leola Rae, Evelyn and Joyce, his daughter Mary, 2 grandchildren, and 1 Great granddaughter.
Daddy, you have been such a wonderful example of love, kindness and patience. You accepted us as your own and loved us unconditionally. You tried hard to battle, but the cancer was too powerful. You were a fighter, and in our eyes, you never gave up. Thank you to all the doctors and nurses that have helped take care of you these last 2 weeks.
Funeral services will be on Saturday February 9, 2019 at 11:00 am, at the Cedar Stake Center (155 E 400 S, Cedar City). Visitations will be held Friday February 8, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Southern Utah Mortuary (190 N 300 W, Cedar City), and Saturday morning prior to the funeral service from 9:30- 10:30 am at the Cedar West Stake Center. Interment will be at the Cedar City Cemetery, under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019