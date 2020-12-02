1/1
Arnell Gale
Arnell Gale

Beaver - Arnell Gale, 1933 - 2020, age 87, returned to his heavenly family on December 1, 2020, at home in Beaver, Utah. He was born March 26, 1933, to James Albert and Martha Alice Talbot Gale in North Creek "Galeville", Beaver, UT. He is the second of eight sons and one daughter. He served his county in the US Army at the close of the Korean War stationed in Germany and served in the Army Reserves. He answered a call from the Lord and shared his valiant testimony of our Lord Jesus Christ as a full-time missionary in the Northwestern States Mission. He married Karen Beaumont in the St. George Utah Temple. They are the Patriarch and Matriarch of a great posterity of six children, 38 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren with two on the way. He was a cheesemaker at the "Creamery" for 40 years. He taught his children to work hard and play hard and shared his many talents and skills with them including building, farming, gardening, mechanics, and other outdoor skills. Most importantly he taught them and set the example of loving and serving the Lord, their mother, and each other. As a lifelong active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he served in many callings including a high priest group assistant, elder's quorum president and counselor, young men counselor, assistant ward clerk, and scoutmaster. He served a senior indexing mission with Karen. He loved and played hard with his family in the mountains creating great family traditions and memories as they hunted, fished, and camped. His family includes his wife of 63 years Karen; children: Jody (Cindy), Danna - deceased (Brian and Peggy Templin), Cherice (Larry Hawkins), Kathryn - deceased, Gyle (Renae), and Troy; siblings: Doug Gale, David Gale, Hal Gale, Steve (Kathy) Gale, Annette (Jerald) Fullmer; sisters-in-law: Gayle T. Gale & Vickie Gale; beloved family members on the Beaumont side. He was proceeded in death by his parents Albert and Martha; brothers: Ronald, Paul, and Lyle; sisters-in-law: Frances, Madalyn, and Connie; father-in-law & mother-in-law: Leland Stanley and Virginia Banks Beaumont. There will be a graveside service for Arnell Gale on Saturday, Dec 5, 2020, at 1 pm at the Mountain View Cemetery in Beaver, Utah. Due to statewide COVID-19 restrictions and exposure risks, attendance is limited to immediate family members only. Additional guests are invited to view the graveside services through a live-stream broadcast event. Contact the family for connection information. Arrangements are under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences and remembrances can be posted at http://www.sumortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the American Kidney Foundation (https://www.kidney.org/donation) or the Huntsman Cancer Foundation (https://huntsmancancer.org/giving/foundation) in Arnell's honor. Arnell's family expresses appreciation to his doctors and health care professionals who provided compassionate care, especially the Iron Mission Dialysis Center.




Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.
