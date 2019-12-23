|
Arnold Lamar Stoker
Arnold Lamar Stoker passed away on December 22, 2019 in Henderson, Nevada from his battle with Parkinson's disease and Diabetes. Lamar was born May 23, 1941 in Panguitch, Utah to Herbert William Stoker and Viva Elizabeth Moore and was the youngest of five children. He attended elementary and high school in Panguitch, Utah and attended college in Cedar City, Utah where he received his degree in Elementary Education. He later received a Master's Degree in Education from UNLV in 1979. He was a school teacher for over 30 years in Cedar City, Utah and Boulder City, Nevada. Lamar married Edna Beth Talbot on September 23, 1960 and together they had four children. After Edna Beth passed away from cancer in 1974, he met and married Sandra Lou McNair on June 10, 1975. Together they raised six children: Stephanie, Ben, Sheila, Sterling, Suzette, and Stormie.
Lamar loved the outdoors and especially loved spending time at his cabin at Panguitch Lake, Utah. He and Sandra spent every summer there riding horses, four wheelers, and hunting deer, elk and turkey. He especially loved having all of the grandchildren and great grandchildren visit the cabin to enjoy the outdoors together. Lamar will be remembered by his ability to tell an interesting story or funny joke and make everyone laugh. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and had many callings throughout his life, but his favorite calling was to be Santa Clause at the ward Christmas parties.
Lamar survived by his wife: Sandra, of 45 years, his daughters: Sheila (Dan) Rodman, Suzette (Rell) Sudweeks, Stormie (Mike) Baxter, and son: Sterling (Susie) Stoker, and stepdaughter: Stephanie McNair, and stepson: Ben (Gloria) McNair, 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his first wife: Edna Beth Talbot Stoker, his parents: Herb and Viva Stoker, brothers: Herbert, Wayde, and Doug Stoker, sister: Sylvia Stoker, and son-in-law: Daniel Rodman.
Services will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at noon at the LDS Ocean Street Chapel: 400 S. Water Street, Henderson NV, 89015. A viewing will be held prior at 11:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest at the Boulder City Cemetery. Family and friends can sign an online memorial guest book at www.bouldercityfamilymortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019