Arthur Gehlhausen
St. George - Arthur Gehlhausen passed peacefully in St. George, Utah on August 9th at 22:00 hours. He joins loved ones, and fellow airmen who preceded him.
Art was the eldest of seven siblings, born in Litchfield, Ohio on May 23, 1927, to Victor and Lorena (Zehr) Gehlhausen. Shortly afterwards the family moved back to Dubois Indiana where Art spent his childhood.
Art joined the Air Force during World War II and was part of the Berlin Airlift (which set the precedent for subsequent worldwide humanitarian emergency operations). He was a veteran of three foreign wars, receiving numerous medals and accommodations. Art was a lifelong member of the V.F.W. and the last of a group of close friends who entered WW II together.
After retiring from the Air Force, he worked as a Deputy Sheriff in San Joaquin County and later for the Department of Motor Vehicles both in California. He was a Shriner and worked tirelessly for the all over the country.
Art was married twice. He met and married his first wife, Elora 'Kitty' Clark in Albuquerque, New Mexico in 1950. He married his second wife; Marlene (Dooks, Sasich) in 1986 after a friend introduced them. He adored Kitty and Marlene with all of his heart
He is preceded in death by his parents; both his wives, Kitty and Marlene; a brother, Kenneth Gehlhausen (who died in infancy); and his four sisters, Virginia Heim, Vera Brown, Wilda Barnett, and Janice Gerber.
Art is survived by his brother, Edgar 'Boots' Gehlhausen of Dubois, Indiana, as well as granddaughters, Ashley, Rachel, and Alexandra; stepsons Michael and Jeffrey; nieces, nephews, in-laws, and many loving friends.
Art was a thoughtful man and loving mentor. He touched all our hearts with his humble dignity and grace. We will remember his smile and comical sense of humor; enthusiasm for adventure; and honest, unpretentious character.
A Memorial service will be held at Grace Episcopal Church in St. George, Utah, on Friday, November 8 at 330pm. In Lieu of flowers, memorials and donations may be made to any Shriners Hospital.
