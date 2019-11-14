|
Arthur "Dick" Herbert Dumdie
St. George - Arthur "Dick" Herbert Dumdie 85, passed away on October 28, 2019 in St. George, Utah. He was born on April 16, 1934 in St. Joseph, Michigan as the first child of Dora Mae And Arthur Reinhold Dumdie.
Dick graduated from St. Joseph High School in St. Joseph, Michigan in 1953. He helped his parents operate their business, Arthur's Big Bend Drive In, in Niles, Michigan for many years. He worked at Dayco as a sheet metal fabricator. He also worked at Whirlpool in the model shop. In 1974, he moved to Ocala, FL where he owned and operated Spring Air Carpet Care for over 20 years. After retiring he moved to Otto, NC. He was a resident of St. George for the past 3 years.
Dick was a meticulous and hard worker. He was one of Jehovah's Witnesses for many decades. He loved traveling and woodworking. He made beautiful creations of wood and helped family and friends with many building projects over the years. He will be remembered as a lovable quiet man of integrity that was always willing to help. Not to be forgotten was his love of practical jokes, which always brought a twinkle to his eye.
Dick is survived by his three daughters, Debbie (Mike) Cooper of Cape Coral, FL. Michele Borino of Weeki Wachee, FL, and Stephanie (Dustin) Werre of St. George, UT. He had 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Diane (Rex) Nower of Benton Harbor, MI, and Beth (Tom) Fanning of Stevensville, MI as well as nephews and a niece.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jerry Dumdie, and his parents.
Dick's family would like to thank Palliative Care from Intermountain Healthcare. His nurse Sheila showed great care, empathy and support. Thank you to Spring Garden Memory Care assisted living who cared for Dick at the end of his life.
Funeral arrangements handled by Hughes Mortuary of St. George, UT. No memorial will be held per Dick's request.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019