Asahel I. Robison
St. George - Asahel Ira Robison, age 75, died Monday, May 27, 2019 at his home in St. George, Utah.
He was born June 24, 1943 in Overton, Nevada to Dell Hinckley and Pearl Wittwer Robison. On October 8, 1966 he married Anna MaRie Hoyt in the St. George Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She preceded him in death on December 4, 2013. On February 14, 2015 he was sealed to Jennifer Ann Snijman in the St. George Temple.
Asahel (known as Ace by many) grew up in Logandale, Nevada. At the age of 19 he was called to serve in the West German Mission of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Later in his life with his wife Anna MaRie he served a Church Education mission in North Carolina. He recently returned from a Humanitarian Mission with Jennifer where they were called to serve in her home country of South Africa.
Ace earned a Bachelors Degree from UNLV while working as a deputy for the Las Vegas District Attorney's Office. After graduation and settling down in Southern Nevada he worked for Xerox Corporation. In 1977 he was elected Chairman of the Clark County Nevada Republican Party where he worked with Sen. Paul Laxalt and others in preparing the State of Nevada to elect Ronald Reagan President of the United States. He was later elected Chair of the Nevada State Republican party where he organized the party for Reagan's reelection in 1984. In 1985 Sen. Laxalt brought Ace to Washington to serve as his Chief of Staff. As a result, he moved his family to Northern Virginia in the Washington DC area.
After Laxalt retired from the Senate, Ace worked in the Reagan Administration in the Department of Energy as part of the Congressional Liaison team. He took a full-time position with the Department of Energy which allowed him to return to Southern Nevada. He moved his family back to Logandale in 1988.
During the time he lived in Logandale he served in the community and in the Church. In 1997 he was called as Bishop of the Logandale 1st Ward where he served for three years before being called as President of the Logandale Nevada Stake in 2000.
Survivors include his wife, Jennifer of St. George, UT; three sons and two daughters: Vernon (Kristy) of Logandale, NV; Timothy (Katie) of Falls Church, VA; Nathan (Laura) of Cary, NC; Nichole (Dean) of Windsor, England; Heather (Peter Brady) of Seattle, WA; step son, Michael (Ines) Tonkin of Durbin, South Africa; step daughter, Sarah (Nathan) Battye of Melbourne, Australia; 17 grandchildren; one great grandson; two brothers and two sisters: Bryant (Darlene) of Logandale, NV; Rosalie (Paul) Risk of Nacogdoches, TX; Lee (Mary Kaye) of Las Vegas, NV and Julie (Dale) Olive of St. George, UT. He was preceded in death by brothers, Albert, Clark, David and John Robison, and sister, Esther Olson.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. (MST) at the St. George LDS Stake Center, 591 W. 500 N., St. George, UT. Visitation will be Friday, May 31, 2019 from 6 - 8 p.m. (PST) at the Logandale Stake Center, 2555 N. St. Joseph Street, Logandale, NV and again Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. (MST) at the St. George Stake Center. Interment will follow in the Hurricane City Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to sign our online guest book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on May 30, 2019