|
|
Audree Williams Heaton
Audree Heaton passed away peacefully on April 21st 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah at the age of 90 after battling Alzheimer's type dementia for many years. Born in Cedar City, Utah on June 29th 1929 to Richard and Pearl Pace Williams, Audree married LeGrande J. Heaton on October 17th 1952 in the St. George Temple where they were sealed for eternity.
Audree loved teaching children and devoted much of her time teaching others. She taught elementary students for many years in Jordan School District in the Salt Lake valley. She loved contributing to the development of those she taught and was often recognized by former students. Her smile brightened the day of anyone lucky enough to meet her and her warm and loving personality will be missed by all. Although she faced many challenges in life, Audree never complained and was always encouraging. She always made those she came in contact with feel better for having met her. Audree loved spending time with her family which consisted of her 3 kids, 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Audree was preceded in death by her parents, husband LeGrande J. Heaton and Brother Alan Williams. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Krukov, her husband, Alex and sons Eric Heaton, his wife Carol and Mark Heaton and his husband Juan, all of Northern California, grandchildren, Monica, Erin, Keith, Melissa, Michelle, Jason and Aunna. Great-grandchildren, Justin, Max and Peyton. She is also survived by her sisters Marion and Bonnie.
In consideration of the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be a small graveside service for family at the New Harmony Cemetery, in New Harmony, Utah, on Saturday April 25th at 12:00. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Audree's name to the by using the following link. https://Act.alz.org/donate Arrangements under the direction of McDougal Funeral Home.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020