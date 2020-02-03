|
|
Audrey Nielson
Cedar City, Utah - Our beautiful mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend Audrey J. Nielson age 85, peacefully passed away January 17, 2020. Audrey was born November 8, 1934 in Holden Utah to Fred and Emily Johnson. She was the 14th child of 17 children. Audrey attended Millard High School in Fillmore UT and graduated in 1953. She was a very popular and fun girl and had many dear friends. She was a cheerleader and served on the student council. She was an excellent typist and received several awards for this skill. She loved going to dances and movies.
After graduating from high school, she married her sweetheart Michael W. Nielson on March 5, 1955. They were later sealed in the St. George temple on April 25, 1990. Together they raised seven beautiful children. Audrey was a devoted homemaker and mother. She took great pride in raising her family and keeping her home neat and tidy. She especially loved children and adored her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Audrey loved all kinds of music, dancing and the Miss America pageant. She loved to be outdoors and working in her yard. She had a special ability to grow anything and her yard was always immaculate and beautiful.
Audrey was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was honored to serve the Lord in many capacities with many age groups. She especially loved serving in the Relief Society.
Audrey will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved her. She is survived by: Jeffrey Nielson, Tab (Dawna) Nielson, Kim (Charlotte) Nielson, Tyson (Jeanine) Nielson, Rondo (Judy) Nielson, Angelo (Kirsten) Nielson, and Angela (Jim) Rahman. She has 23 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.
She is happily reunited with those preceded her in her death including her sweet husband Mike, parents, siblings and two grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Natalie Johnson, Don and Jacque Marchant, Bishop Chris Johnson, Ethan Bunker, Sun Tree Home Health and The Beehive House for the excellent love, care and respect they gave Audrey and the family.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Cedar City 2nd Ward Church, 256 South 900 West Cedar City UT. A viewing will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 at Southern Utah Mortuary, 190 North 300 West, Cedar City UT. A viewing will also be held on February 8, from 9:30 to 10:30 at the Cedar 2nd Ward church. Interment will be at the Fillmore Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020