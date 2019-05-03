|
Avey LaVern Williams McDaniels
- - Our precious, dear, sweet, hardworking, dedicated Mother, Avey LaVern Williams McDaniels, passed away on April 30, 2019 at the age of 96 ½. She was born October 19, 1922 to John Urie and Ivy Lee Jones Williams, in Enoch, Utah. She grew up on the family farm. LaVern graduated from High School in Cedar City and attended Beauty School in Ogden, Utah. She was a beautician at the Old Escalante Train Depot for a time, then continued doing hair for many years (until she was in her late 80's) from her home, and supported her children in many ways throughout her challenging and often difficult life.
LaVern married Furman (Bud) Cope on March 4, 1945, and was later divorced. They had 5 children. She met and married Walter W. McDaniels on December 8, 1958. Together they had a son.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and siblings: Howard, Zelma, JenaVee, Ramona: and her son Terry Cope (Jeri) of Colorado Springs, CO. She is survived by her sister Marie Petty (Derrell) of Cedar City; children: Marsha Rosenberg (LaMont) Cedar City, Jill Reuter (Paul), Tempe, AZ, Marva Rupp (David), Tooele, F. Kim Cope (Sheila deceased) Pace, FL, Susan Pedersen, Cedar City, Tracey McDaniels (Maria), Killeen, TX. 23 grandchildren and 84 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held at Southern Utah Mortuary in Cedar City on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 12:30 -1:30 pm. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm in the Chapel at the Mortuary. Interment will be in the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at www.sumortuary.com.
The family would like to express our deep gratitude and appreciation to the many staff, nurses and CNA's who showed great compassion, love and caring for our dear Mother during her 5 years at Brookdale Assisted Living. Especially during the past 5 months of her life. She loved you all dearly.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on May 3, 2019