Services
Spilsbury Mortuary
110 South Bluff Street
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-2454
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Southern Utah Mortuary Chapel
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Southern Utah Mortuary Chapel
Barbara Brown Young


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Brown Young Obituary
Barbara Brown Young

Salt Lake City - Barbara Brown Young passed away March 14, 2019, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Barbara was born September 25, 1928 to Grant G. Brown and Leona Robbison Brown in Loa, Utah.

She had four brothers who watched over and protected her.

Barbara graduated from Wayne High School, and went on to college at Branch Agricultural College, later known as Southern Utah State College and Southern Utah University, where she studied liberal arts.

She met and married the love of her life, Yorke S. Nelson in Cedar City. Their marriage was solemnized in the Saint George Temple. They were blessed with two daughters.

After Yorke's death, she remarried Robert W. Young.

Barbara was the registrar at Southern Utah State College. She helped hundreds of students achieve the dream of completing a college degree. Barbara was always very faithful to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She held positions of responsibilities in both church and community organizations. Barbara had many dear friends and family, whom she loved deeply.

She is survived by her Daughters Kathryn Nelson and Tawn Jensen. She is preceded in death by her daughter Stephanie Nelson, and brothers Don (Lois), Grant (Pat), Charles (Janeal) and Irwin (Francis.)

Services will be held at the Southern Utah Mortuary Chapel, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. A viewing will be held at 12:00 p.m. prior to services. Interment will take place in the Cedar City Cemetery.

A special thanks to the One Care Nurses, CNA's, Clergy and Social Workers.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Mar. 21, 2019
