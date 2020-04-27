|
|
Barbara June Novaria Werner
There's a quote that reads: " In life, we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else will ever fill". Never has a truer statement been said.
Barbara June Novaria Werner, born July 26,1924, reunited with her sweet husband and eternal companion as well as family on April 22, 2020. Oh what a sweet reunion.
While we are sad to see her go, we take comfort in knowing that because of our Savior and Redeemer, our families can be eternal, living together forever.
Bobbie was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Alongside her husband, she served many full-time missions. She truly was a Christ-centered woman, who loved to serve those around her.
Her love was strong, pure and always unconditional. In life she had many talents But few came close to her love of playing the piano/organ, tending to her beautiful roses and somehow always getting the upper hand in rummy.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband Ernest, son Randy, son-in-law Grady, son-in-law Greg and daughter-in-law Susan. She leaves behind five amazing children. Donald (Michelle) Werner, Larry (Carma) Werner, Thomas (Elaine) Werner, Linda (Greg-deceased) Sharp, and Wendee (Grady-deceased) Barnhardt.
She was blessed in life to have been able to love, guide and nurture 30 favorite grandchildren, 50 favorite great grandchildren and one favorite great great grandchild.
The family would like to give special thanks to her St. George 7th ward family, her caring Dr's and the amazing staff at Ridgeview Gardens Assisted Living Center, who loved and cared for her in the best way possible.
Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, a private family gathering will take place at Tonaquint Cemetery. Those who would like to may participate via live stream through Zoom starting at approximately 11 AM on May 1, 2020.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Metcalf Mortuary.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020