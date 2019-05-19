|
Barbara L. Ward
St George, Utah - Barbara passed away from a massive stroke April 18, 2019 while on a vacation in Palm Springs California. She was born to parents Pat and Lou Malone in Redding California on Jan 15, 1947.
Most of her growing up years were spent in Delta and Hotchkiss, Colorado. Several teenage years were spent with her Mother and step father on a Colorado ranch riding her own horse, herding cattle and hauling hay along with the men despite her petit size. She graduated from Hotchkiss High and cosmetology school.
Barbara is survived by 4 sisters and a brother, Dixie Kendall, Patty Wyman, Jeannie Stroh, Jimmy Patterson and Cindy Miller. She is also survived by her adored step daughters: Sharron Hanson, Jannie Gramn, Suzanne Clissold,
Lisa Ward and Lindsay Ward. She is survived also by her Husband Jim Breeze and his children Cary Breeze and Kathy Hansen including many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended families.
Preceded in death were her parents and two previous husbands Wayne Webster and Dr. Ron Ward.
She so enjoyed the simple life of gardening and just appreciating the wonderment of nature while sitting on the back deck with Jim drinking coffee, feeding the birds with her beloved dog Gussy on her lap while voicing her appreciation for everything she had.
She was so quiet and humble. having no idea how many people she quietly touched with endless love and affection never complaining about her relentless medical issues. She would spend part of almost every day sending out birthday, get well or just 'thinking of you' cards.
A friend of of her husband upon hearing of her passing said "I never met a person I knew so little and yet loved so much" …..says it all.
There will be a celebration of life June 8, 2019 at the Dixie Center Entrada Room) St George, Ut at 6:00
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on May 19, 2019