Cedar City - Barbara Ann (Wright) Matheson passed peacefully from this life on 4 October 2020 at the age of 80, joining her adoptive parents, Gilbert E. and Catharine Treahey and children Jimmy and Johnny Leonard, who predeceased her. She is survived by two children, Joseph Dee Leonard, and Sarah Marie (Leonard) Bennett. "Sunshine" was born in Phoenix, AZ, graduated as Valedictorian and Stirling Scholar from St Teressa's Academy in Boise, ID and attended St Mary's at Notre Dame before receiving her BS at Weber State University as a single mother of three. She entered Federal Service at Hill AFB, UT, completed Squadron Officer School, Air Command and Staff College and received her MPA Cum Laude at Auburn University. Barbara Married Col Alva L. Matheson in the Washington Temple, Kensington, MD, in 1980, becoming the love of his life and THE love of her new family…, Janean Matheson, KayLynne Matheson, LeAnn (Benny) Bass, Dwayne A. (Eve) Matheson and Alan L. (Annalise) Matheson. Featured in "Who's Who in Government and Industry," Barbara was a tenacious and consummate professional in everything she did. She had a reputation ethical pursuit of perfection in administering complex contracts and dismissing corporate officers for ethics violations. Beloved by her co-workers and respected by commanders for her ability to manage any crisis, she was singularly devoted to her country and her peers and well deserving of her numerous awards and the accolades of a grateful nation. Barbara was Performance Manager for the NASA Space Shuttle Portable Life Support Systems (PLSS); Contract Administrator for Peacekeeper Stage IV Ring Laser Gyro Navigation Systems (MIRV); Contracting Officer (PCO) for the successful Anti Satellite Missile (ASAT) program; Competition Advocate for USAF Systems Command, Space Division; Contract Administrator for Litton Counter Battery Radar Defense Systems; a warranted Logistics Supervisor for A-10 and F-111 weapon systems during both Desert Storm and Desert Shield (SAAMA); Contract Administrator and Buyer for Minuteman and F-4 defense systems at Hill AFB, (OOAMA) and Contract Negotiator for Aberdeen Proving Grounds, MD. She loved her corporate world but longed for the mountains of Utah. Always adventurous and free-spirited Barbara free-climbed Lady's Mountain in Zion Canyon on her honeymoon; hiked the Kaiparowits Plateau and routinely amazed women with her prowess by exploring the Grand Staircase Monument in one of the several jeeps she wore out in the process… and Barbara never met a rock she did not love. She also never met a book she could leave behind. She acquired an enviable collection of South Western American history and as Chair of the SUU Library Board, became their unofficial "book miner" with her passion for collecting "Books By, For, and About Women." She leaves behind an enduring legacy of learning with Southern Utah University, endowed with her inheritance and a gift of some 30,000 books and artifacts. A Patron of the arts, Barbara commissioned the "American Journey" CD and DVD of the Old Spanish Trail Suite and considered both Marshall McDonald and Steven Sharp Nelson family. Barbara was a champion for women, whether in crisis or in business. She founded Transformations Design Group, and managed Color Country Construction, Pride Enterprises LLC. and MEW Inc. She loved to fly, was an accomplished pianist, Girls State Counselor for the American Legion, a licensed Realtor and MENSA intellect…, with a unique and engaging personality that allowed her to engage any person, any place, any time, on any subject, and to do so at any level of substantive conversation.
Her family desires that remembrances of Barbara Ann Matheson be donated to the "Barbara A. Matheson Special Collections," at the Gerald R. Sheratt Library of Southern Utah University, 351 West Center Street, Cedar City, Utah 84720. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com
