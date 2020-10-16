Doug and I were saddened and surprised to learn that our sweet neighbor Barbara passed away. She was remarkable in her knowledge and understanding of the world around us. We so enjoyed getting to know her and Leon. Our adventure to Little Creek Mesa with them to hunt rocks is a memory we will cherish. Barbara is an elect lady, and her faith was dynamic, we will miss her greatly. Our condolences to her family and friends.

Mr. & Mrs. Doug Heideman

Neighbor