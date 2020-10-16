1/1
Barbara Matheson
1940 - 2020
Barbara Matheson

Cedar City - Barbara Ann (Wright) Matheson passed peacefully from this life on 4 October 2020 at the age of 80, joining her adoptive parents, Gilbert E. and Catharine Treahey and children Jimmy and Johnny Leonard, who predeceased her. She is survived by two children, Joseph Dee Leonard, and Sarah Marie (Leonard) Bennett. "Sunshine" was born in Phoenix, AZ, graduated as Valedictorian and Stirling Scholar from St Teressa's Academy in Boise, ID and attended St Mary's at Notre Dame before receiving her BS at Weber State University as a single mother of three. She entered Federal Service at Hill AFB, UT, completed Squadron Officer School, Air Command and Staff College and received her MPA Cum Laude at Auburn University. Barbara Married Col Alva L. Matheson in the Washington Temple, Kensington, MD, in 1980, becoming the love of his life and THE love of her new family…, Janean Matheson, KayLynne Matheson, LeAnn (Benny) Bass, Dwayne A. (Eve) Matheson and Alan L. (Annalise) Matheson. Featured in "Who's Who in Government and Industry," Barbara was a tenacious and consummate professional in everything she did. She had a reputation ethical pursuit of perfection in administering complex contracts and dismissing corporate officers for ethics violations. Beloved by her co-workers and respected by commanders for her ability to manage any crisis, she was singularly devoted to her country and her peers and well deserving of her numerous awards and the accolades of a grateful nation. Barbara was Performance Manager for the NASA Space Shuttle Portable Life Support Systems (PLSS); Contract Administrator for Peacekeeper Stage IV Ring Laser Gyro Navigation Systems (MIRV); Contracting Officer (PCO) for the successful Anti Satellite Missile (ASAT) program; Competition Advocate for USAF Systems Command, Space Division; Contract Administrator for Litton Counter Battery Radar Defense Systems; a warranted Logistics Supervisor for A-10 and F-111 weapon systems during both Desert Storm and Desert Shield (SAAMA); Contract Administrator and Buyer for Minuteman and F-4 defense systems at Hill AFB, (OOAMA) and Contract Negotiator for Aberdeen Proving Grounds, MD. She loved her corporate world but longed for the mountains of Utah. Always adventurous and free-spirited Barbara free-climbed Lady's Mountain in Zion Canyon on her honeymoon; hiked the Kaiparowits Plateau and routinely amazed women with her prowess by exploring the Grand Staircase Monument in one of the several jeeps she wore out in the process… and Barbara never met a rock she did not love. She also never met a book she could leave behind. She acquired an enviable collection of South Western American history and as Chair of the SUU Library Board, became their unofficial "book miner" with her passion for collecting "Books By, For, and About Women." She leaves behind an enduring legacy of learning with Southern Utah University, endowed with her inheritance and a gift of some 30,000 books and artifacts. A Patron of the arts, Barbara commissioned the "American Journey" CD and DVD of the Old Spanish Trail Suite and considered both Marshall McDonald and Steven Sharp Nelson family. Barbara was a champion for women, whether in crisis or in business. She founded Transformations Design Group, and managed Color Country Construction, Pride Enterprises LLC. and MEW Inc. She loved to fly, was an accomplished pianist, Girls State Counselor for the American Legion, a licensed Realtor and MENSA intellect…, with a unique and engaging personality that allowed her to engage any person, any place, any time, on any subject, and to do so at any level of substantive conversation.

Her family desires that remembrances of Barbara Ann Matheson be donated to the "Barbara A. Matheson Special Collections," at the Gerald R. Sheratt Library of Southern Utah University, 351 West Center Street, Cedar City, Utah 84720. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.






Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
5 entries
October 15, 2020
Barbara, you were an entertaining lady who was always happy and Brought sunshine into the room. Thank you for the professional way you handled your business and civic obligations. You made those around you feed special by being part of your day. Keep on reading.
Mitch and Gaona Schoppmann
Friend
October 14, 2020
Doug and I were saddened and surprised to learn that our sweet neighbor Barbara passed away. She was remarkable in her knowledge and understanding of the world around us. We so enjoyed getting to know her and Leon. Our adventure to Little Creek Mesa with them to hunt rocks is a memory we will cherish. Barbara is an elect lady, and her faith was dynamic, we will miss her greatly. Our condolences to her family and friends.
Mr. & Mrs. Doug Heideman
Neighbor
October 14, 2020
Barbara lived her life to the fullest... aspired to & accomplished so much, loved & was loved by so many, provided Leon with intellect and companionship to match his own. Her passing will be mourned of course, but her life will continue to be celebrated in the memories of those who knew her.
Jeanne Logan Bayless
October 14, 2020
Barbara was such a delightful and gracious lady. Whenever we visited I always came away uplifted and my mind opened to life and a greater depth of joy. I have missed her through her challenges with health. May her influence be remembered with love and comfort.
Miriam Adair
Friend
October 13, 2020
Please accept our sympathy at this time of loss. What an accomplished woman who has given so much to the community.
Sara Penny
Friend
