Barbara Orvin
St George - Barbara Rae Orvin was born March 23rd, 1945 to Elden Evan Jensen and Rae Ellen Jackson in Ogden, Utah. She received her early education k through 12th grade at Weber High School. She then studied at Brigham Young University graduating with a masters degree in Physical Education, taught physical education at Provo High School, and for several years at BYU.
In 1982 she moved to San Antonio Texas and became an insurance auditor for Jensen & Moore Inc. and then worked as a dental Hygienist for 18 years. She then served a 1 year mission in Boston for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She later returned to Roy Utah and worked for the state of Utah as a Dental Hygienist until retirement in November 2011.
In January of 2012 she married Harry Steven Orvin in the LDS Bountiful Temple. Barbara and Harry moved to St George where she spent her remaining years taking loving care of Harry. Barbara was a doer and a fixer. She was always on the look out for someone who needed a hug or a kind word. She will be missed by all who's lives have been touched by her thoughtfulness.
She is proceeded in death by her parents. She is survived by several siblings, Ken, Sharon, Norma, Mary Ann, Steve, and Ron.
There will be a viewing April 1st, 2020 from 3:00-5:00 pm held at Hughes Mortuary 1037 East 700 South, St. George, Utah. There will be a graveside service held Thursday April 2nd starting at 1:00 pm in the Tonaquint cemetery. Services provided by Hughes Mortuary. Please visit www.hughesmortuary.com to sign online guest book for Barbara.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020