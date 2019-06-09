|
|
Barry Lee Faunce
St. George - Barry Lee Faunce passed away June 1, 2019 in St. George, Utah. He was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and lived there until the age of 12, when his family moved to Sioux City, Iowa.
Barry graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Business Administration. He met his wife, Kay at ISU. They were married for 61 years and had three children. His career brought them to Illinois, Ohio and Michigan where he worked at positions in industrial engineering, accounting and as a financial executive.
He and Kay moved to St. George in 1993. He enjoyed his retirement golfing, following the Jazz and working 3000 piece jigsaw puzzles.
Barry will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband and father. He is survived by his wife and sons Warren and Brian. His daughter, Loreen, preceded him in death. Funeral services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on June 9, 2019