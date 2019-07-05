|
Beatrice Jean Slack
Taylorsville, Utah - Beatrice Jean Kliebenstein Slack was born to Dr. Benjamin and Agnes Kidd Kliebenstein on November 13, 1926 at Platteville, Wisconsin.
She graduated with honors from Wisconsin State University. She was active in drama and sang in a trio and was the Children's Librarian for the Public Library. She was president of the Atheneum Society while in college and wrote her class prophecy. Later she earned her Masters Degree from Utah State University.
In May of 1956, she married Stanley Slack from Panquitch, Utah, and joined the LDS church. Their marriage was later solemnized in the St. George temple. They were married for 55 years.
Queen Bea, as she was called, taught Kindergarten, First and Second grade for 23 years at the West Elementary in St. George, Utah. She was on the board of the Washington County Teachers Association and also Vice President of the Delta Kappa Gamma. Bea taught the Laurels in Young Women and Cultural Refinement in Relief Society.
Bea loved to read and had her own library. She also traveled extensively. On a trip to Great Britain, she visited Motherwell Scotland where her mother was born and raised and she also visited Cuba.
Bea was a very loving and giving person. Her kindness, generosity and sense of humor will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband Stanley Slack, Steven (son) and parents Benjamin & Agnes Kliebenstein.
She is survived by her two children; Brett (Julie) Slack of Sandy, Utah, and Cynthia (David) Norman of Taylorsville, Utah. Also one sister; Nancy (Steve) Bingham of Safford, Arizona and three sister-in-law's, Tennys Houston of Salt Lake City, Utah, Melva (Ned) Owens of St. George, Utah and Alcea Slack of Richfield, Utah. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
One of her favorite things to do was to go shopping. Now she is shopping in that Heavenly Mall!
We love you "Queen Bea"
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 6 at 11:00 a.m. at Pine View Mortuary, 566 North Mall Drive, St George, Utah. A Viewing will be held prior to the services from 9:00 - 10:30 a.m. Interment at Washington City Cemetery, Utah.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary 435-986-4222.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on July 5, 2019