Ben Davidson
Cedar City, Utah - Benjamin Perry Davidson was born November 14, 1949 in Dublin, Texas to T. Paul and Josabel Davidson. Ben died on May 20th while hiking; doing what he loved. He graduated High School in 1968 from Grand County in Moab, Utah and then attended Southern Utah State College graduating in 1972. He received his Masters at Indiana State in 1973. Ben's first Athletic Training job was at Weber State before coming to Southern Utah University in 1979 and staying until retirement in 2013. He and Cindy married in 1976.
He was an avid outdoor person and enjoyed hiking, running, yard work, rafting, canyoneering, and sitting on the swing reading. You will never meet a man who more faithfully lived his values than Ben. He was a teacher of all things and his method was simple: he taught by example. Rarely was there a time where he would pass on an opportunity to help others within the community.
Ben is survived by his wife Cindy, his three children, Jennifer (Phil), James (Erin), Mathew, and 6 grandchildren.
His three siblings, Paul Eugene (Peggy), Paula Ann Bownds (Lester), and Roger Bruce Davidson (Paula).
A celebration of his life, love, and friendship service will be held Saturday June 6, 2020 at Southern Utah University Physical Education Building at 11am. Viewings will be held on Friday June 5th from 6-8:30pm and on Saturday June 6th 9:30-10:30am also at the P.E. building. For virtual live streaming of Ben's service go to http://suu.edu/sutvlive. Interment will be in the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations for the trees at his Church and for Ben's neighborhood community park via Cindy.
Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.