|
|
Bennett French
Hurricane - Bennett Clifford French Jr.
Age 79, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away surrounded by his family early morning on March 20, 2019 in St. George UT.
He was born September 9, 1939 to Bennett Clifford French and Frances Lenora Stafford French in Beaumont, Texas. He married Judith Ann Sherrod in San Diego, California March 18, 1959, and had just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
Bennett was raised in Beaumont, Texas where he was proud of his heritage and family name of French that could be found on schools, public streets, and a museum.
Bennett joined the Navy where he proudly served on the U.S.S. John A. Bole. His favorite tour was to Auckland, New Zealand in 1957.
Bennett spent his professional career as a Diesel Mechanic, who also performed autobody paint and repair. He was a mentor to many and very well respected by his co-workers and peers.
Bennett enjoyed spending time with his family, cooking great meals, gardening, camping, fishing and riding ATV's. One of his greatest passions was for automobiles.
Bennett is survived by his wife Judith, daughter Brenda Amundsen (Mike), daughter Linda Burgos (Jim), son David C. French (Cindy), daughter Leisa Workman (Rick), grandchildren, Alex Ninow, Erica Guida, Raychel Bozich, Benjamin and Clarice French, Samuel and Timothy Workman, two great grandchildren (Ninow) with an additional on the way (Bozich), and a sister Victoria Nelson.
A private celebration of his life will be held later this summer. Condolences may be shared at www.mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019