Benny O'Neill
On August 15, 2020, Benny O'Neill, age 92, returned home to his Heavenly Father and his sweetheart Patricia Cozette Gunn O'Neill. Benny stepped through the veil in his home with his loving family around him.
Benny was born Dec. 20, 1927, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Oscar William Lunt and Roca Alger Lunt.
He is survived by his five children, Gayle Hunt, Roxy (Thomas) Broderick, Brad (Karen) O'Neill, Toni (Don) Cowgill, and Randy (Melanie) O'Neill. He is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Dad lived a long, full, healthy life. He has the gift of loving everyone he meets. He retired after 30 years in the United States Air Force with the rank of CMSGT. He had the opportunity to travel to Europe, Alaska, Japan, Hawaii, and throughout the United States while in the military. He had a love for sports and was proficient at any sport he played. Daddy also had a love for dancing, which is how he met his sweetheart and they continued to dance together for 52 years. Dad's favorite pastime was golf and traveling around the country. He loved to drive and spend time with each of his children and grandchildren.
We will miss our loving father and grandfather and hearing all the stories of his life. Because of Dad's testimony of the Savior and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, we know that we will be reunited again. All our love, Daddy, until we meet again.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, UT. A viewing will also be held Friday morning from 9-9:45 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment will be at the Tonaquint Cemetery.
