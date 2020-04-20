|
|
Bessie Dover
Cedar City - On a beautiful Sunday morning, one week after Easter, the most wonderful lady in the world passed beyond the veil and into paradise. She was greeted there by many who have been waiting for a long time to see her.
Bessie Peck Dover was born on October 14, 1923 in Kanab Utah to Bessie Brown and Alfred LeRoy Peck.
She grew up in Kanab Ut and Salt Lake City UT. She graduated from East High School in Salt Lake City and then went on to attend the University of Utah eventually receiving her Masters degree from there and then was honored with an honorary doctorate from Southern Utah University where she taught and Career Counseled for many years. Bessie became a mother to many more than the children who she gave birth to. She mentored and loved hundreds of students while at SUU. She was a very active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in many assignments with dedication.
She passed peacefully on Sunday April 19, 2020 while residing in the Beehive Home in Cedar City UT but not far from her eternal companion who is still living in their home in Cedar City UT.
Bessie is survived by her husband Kent Bryant Dover and children, Thomas Kent and Tamara Dover, Mesa AZ, Patrick Alan and Rhonda Dover, Layton UT, Marilyn Grainger, Cedar City UT and a daughter-in-law Nancy Smyth, Las Vegas NV. She is preceded in death by her son: Roy Kelly Dover and his son Bryan Lee Dover as well as her parents and another grandson Michael Lynn Grainger.
Bessie has a posterity of over 70 and she knew and loved each and every one of us calling everyone her favorite.
Because of the COVID19 pandemic plaguing the world at this time, we are saddened that we can not give Mother the spectacular send -off that she deserves at this time. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 (one day after her and Kent's 75th wedding anniversary) at 1:00 p.m. with a viewing for family and close friends beginning at 11:30 p.m. Under the direction of Affordable Funeral Services (435)586-3456
Online Condolences can be sent to her memorial page at www.affordablefuneralservices.com or/and Bessie Dover Memorial Page on Facebook.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Apr. 20 to Apr. 23, 2020