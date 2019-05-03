|
Beth Whitney Johnson
Hurricane - Beth Whitney Johnson passed away May 1, 2019 in Hurricane, Utah. She was born June 12, 1930 to Fenton and Lettie Whitney in St. Thomas, Nevada. Their farm was located where the Virgin River meets the Muddy. She was born the day before the thrashers came and that was very inconvenient.
She was the 5th of 8 daughters in a family of ten children. When she was two, her family left St. Thomas and moved to Hurricane because Lake Mead covered St. Thomas.
Two days after her 17th birthday she married Calvin Warren Johnson in the St. George Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They broke all the rules because he was a north warder and she was from the south ward, but it seemed to work out anyway.
She graduated from Hurricane High School then she and Calvin moved to Cedar where they had a wonderful time. Later they moved to Las Vegas for 4 years and then back to Hurricane where they finished raising their family.
When she listed what she wanted to be in the yearbook Beth said she wanted to be a good cook and that she was. She worked for 20 years at the school lunch she could even make food look good on lunch room trays. She was well known for her bread and taffy.
Calvin and Beth loved to go hunting, fishing and camping with their family. She was always supportive of everything her children and Calvin did.
Beth faithfully served in many church callings including, Stake Primary President, Young Women's President, Jr. Sunday School Coordinator and many more. Whenever she got a calling, she learned how to do it better than it had ever been done before. She and Calvin served together in the St. George Temple for 10 years.
She is the mother of 5 children: Tanya (John) Leder, Woodburn, OR, Terresa (David) Johnson, Gardenerville, NV, Bevin (Susan) Johnson, Hurricane, UT, Russell (Tina) Johnson, Hurricane, UT, Dale (Cheri) Johnson, Hurricane, UT. The grandmother of 30 grandchildren and 84 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fenton and Lettie Whitney, her husband, Calvin Warren Johnson, and granddaughter, Mandy Johnson.
Funeral will be Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Heritage Chapel, 1178 South 700 West, Hurricane, UT. Viewings will take place at the Chapel on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 12 noon to 1:30 p.m. prior to services. Interment will be at the Hurricane City Cemetery, Hurricane, UT.
The family sends many, warm thanks to Dr. Gregory Last and Dixie Hospice for their love and care.
The family sends many, warm thanks to Dr. Gregory Last and Dixie Hospice for their love and care.

Arrangements are under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, St. George (435) 673-2454.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on May 3, 2019