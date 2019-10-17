Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Kingsford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Ann Kingsford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Ann Kingsford Obituary
Betty Ann Kingsford

Colorado Springs, CO - June 7, 1929 - October 11, 2019

Betty Ann Kingsford, 90, of Colorado Springs, Colorado passed away peacefully on October 11, 2019. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 26th, 10:30am at Swan Law Funeral Directors, 501 N Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs CO 80903. The interment will take place July, 2020 in Missoula, Montana. Please visit www.swan-law.com for full obituary.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.