Betty Ann Kingsford
Colorado Springs, CO - June 7, 1929 - October 11, 2019
Betty Ann Kingsford, 90, of Colorado Springs, Colorado passed away peacefully on October 11, 2019. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 26th, 10:30am at Swan Law Funeral Directors, 501 N Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs CO 80903. The interment will take place July, 2020 in Missoula, Montana. Please visit www.swan-law.com for full obituary.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019