Betty Bernice Herman Heuser
Betty Bernice Herman Heuser

ST. George - Betty Bernice Herman Heuser, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great- grandmother passed away from heart failure on July 22, 2020.

Betty was born on April 29, 1925 to Fay Markham Herman Nielsen and Ervin Herman in Salt Lake City, Utah. She had one baby sister, Dorothy Delight Herman, who passed away at age 5.

Betty married Ralph Ernest (Pete) Heuser August 22, 1948 in Elko, NV. Together they had one daughter, Debra Delight Heuser McMillin.

Betty loved and was loved dearly by her husband, Pete, daughter, Debby, son-in-law, Bruce, granddaughter Rochelle McMillin Moore (Brian), granddaughter, Chevis McMillin-Brockway (Ryan), and great-grandchildren, Hunter, Dakota, Kassie and Quintin. Plus, her many relatives and friends in ST. George and Salt Lake City areas.

A special Thank you to all the fine professionals at Dixie Regional Hospital and Coral Desert Rehab.

A celebration of life will be on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park and Mortuary, 3401 S. Highland Drive, Millcreek, Utah. Held on the grounds under a tent for all that would like to attend a special send off. If you have a story to tell about Betty, we would love you to share it at the celebration. There is no restriction outside on the grounds, please come if you can. Wasatch Lawn asks that you wear a mask and social distance.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.wasatchlawn.com for the Heuser family.




Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
July 27, 2020
She was a kind soul. Every time I would see her (when she would visit Rochelle in Oregon) she always had a smile on her face. Not just any smile. A smile that would light up a room and make me smile too. Rest easy, sweet lady.
Kristan Anderson&#8217;s
Acquaintance
