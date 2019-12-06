|
Betty Doty
Santa Clara - Elizabeth Schaar Doty (Betty) died on December 1, 2019 at her home in Santa Clara, Utah, from causes incident to age. She was 103 years old.
Betty was born on July 5, 1916 to Louise Volkert and Rudolph Schaar in Hastings, Minnesota. She grew up on the family farm adjacent to Spring Lake on the Mississippi River. After high school, she earned her RN from the Univ. of Minnesota and worked at Minneapolis General Hospital, where she met Dr. George Ellis Doty. They were married on November 18, 1942, just prior to George's call to service in the US Navy. Their first child, Liz, was born during WWII. Their marriage was solemnized in the Logan Temple in July 1948.
After WWII, Betty and George settled in Southern California. Although Betty assisted her husband as he established his medical practice, she primarily devoted herself to building their home. Daughter Liz was followed by Gigi, Tina, and George Ellis III (deceased) in the following decade. Betty was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in such roles as teacher, Relief Society president, and compassionate service provider. She also gave service to civic and charitable organizations, including as president of the LA County Medical Auxiliary. With her husband, she served a medical mission to Guatemala, and they also served as ordinance workers in the Los Angeles Temple.
Betty's avocation as a photographer began with her parents' 25th anniversary, when she was 16. She continued to chronicle events large and small for family and friends: birthdays, travels, Church activities, parties, weddings—even trick-or-treaters. For Betty, the most important part of a photograph was the people in it, and she loved sharing copies with others.
Betty was preceded in death by husband, George; son, George Ellis III; and siblings: Roland, Howard, Ella Ferrara, Norman, and Dorothy van Dyke. She is survived by her children: Liz Dayton (Lyman), Tina Walker (Marlan), and Gigi Doty (Richard Butler). At the time of her death, Betty stood at the head of five generations of descendants: three daughters, 11 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She is the center of an even wider circle of further relatives, friends, neighbors, and acquaintances who love and honor her positive spirit, radiant smile, and boundless generosity. Her legacy to her family is one of devotion, sharing, compassion and unselfishness. We feel incredibly blessed to have been part of her family.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Santa Clara Stake Center, 1705 Desert Dawn Drive. A visitation will be held Friday, prior to services, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.at the church. Interment will be in the Santa Clara City Cemetery.
Donations may be made to Humanitarian Services of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (https://www.ldsphilanthropies.org/humanitarian-services).
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019