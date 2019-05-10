|
|
Betty Jane Jackson, Cedar City, UT. 80 years young, our beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother and friend passed away on April 28th 2019 with her loving daughters at her side.
She was born on April 7th, 1939 in Springfield Massachusetts to Alice H. Newell and Edward G. Bertram.
Betty is survived by her 7 loving daughters, Cheryl Patton, Kathy Sisney (James), Diann Richardson, Hiedi Williams (Robert), Allison Stocks (Ray), Bonnie Mathews (Steve) Becki Urie (D.Ray) her sister Barbara Tetreault (John) her 20 Grandchildren and 26 Great Grandchildren.
Betty grew up in Springfield, Massachusetts where she was the youngest of three children. She was raised with her sisters on the farm where she learned to help her dad raise, ride and show Morgan horses. She was the outdoorsy girl who preferred to work with the horses instead of work in the house. This lifestyle followed her through her life as she got older. She married the love of her life in 1958 and this union was blessed with 7 daughters. She loved to water ski where she became a competition water skier at Quinebaug cove in Brimfield Massachusetts. We would spend our summer months at Quinebaug Cove. After moving to California in 1971 we would spend summers at Lake Perris and Silverwood Lake in Riverside California. Mom had a huge love for sewing and she would sew all her daughters Easter dresses. She Loved gardening and making jellies and jams. In the late 70's she worked in her 1st antique shop in Riverside California. She then found her love and passion for Antiques. She moved to Cedar City Utah in 1980 where She opened her first store in a co-op shop. It wasn't until July 1990 that Betty's Antiques and Collectables was born. Mom worked at Skaggs Alpha Beta until it became Albertson where she worked until she retired and ran Betty's Antiques and Collectables 7 days a week. This is when her fun began!
Mom would prepare her truck, trailer and father to make her trips back east to go shopping for Antiques. Her love for antiques took her to Massachusetts, Arizona, Kansas, California and Colorado and everywhere in between. She made many stops within her travels as she traveled across the country collecting treasures for her shop. She would catch up with old friends, meet new ones and spend as much quality time as she could seeing family. She did Antique shows in Reno and Elko Nevada. As mom traveled from one side of the US to the other there was one thing she loved the most and that was stopping for Ice Cream! She would always find a place to get herself and whomever was traveling with her, Ice Cream.
Mom loved spending quality time with her 7 daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She would travel state to state to go and be with family for special days, weddings, graduations, parades, birth of her grandchildren as well as her great grandchildren. She loved going to Bryce Canyon, Zions National Park, The Grand Canyon, Tropic, Duck Creek, Navajo Lake and loved The Tournament of Roses Parade in California.
After mom retired from her Antique store she loved to grow and care for her sunflowers, garden and her pets. She also loved to travel to see her daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her life was as beautiful as the flowers she grew and the love she shared. She will be missed by all.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Alice Newell Bertram, Edward G Bertram, (Sister) Alice Frasco, Augustis Frasco, (granddaughter) Kassi Lynn Gauer, her traveling companion of many years Holly Christmas Berry and Cindy.
Following her wishes, there will be no service.
We will always carry your memories in our hearts.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on May 10, 2019