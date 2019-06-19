Betty Lou Bowler Bracken



St. George - Betty Lou Bowler Bracken, 89, passed away peacefully, June 16, 2019. She was born January 7, 1930 in Enterprise, Utah to Auston and Lula Kurt Bowler.



She grew up in Enterprise, Utah, where she attended and graduated from Enterprise High School. She met Clayton Bracken, they were married on November 5, 1948, later solemnized in the St. George Temple. They had four children: Sondra Lee (Neldon), Patricia Ann (Lyman), Joan (Grant) and Clayton Russell (Kristin). They lived in Central, Modena and finally Beryl, Utah, where her husband was employed by the Utah State Road Department.



Betty was a good cook and held many jobs including: working in the potato fields, drove the school bus, participated as an officer in the Lioness Club and a support for many scout troops.



Betty raised her own children, as well as helped raise many of her siblings. She was a member of the funeral luncheon committee. She loved to crochet and crocheted afghans for all of her children, grandchildren, many of her great-grandchildren and as well as many others.



Betty is survived by her children and their spouses; sisters: Peggy, Nellie and Rosa; brothers, Bruce and Brent; 13 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clayton; sisters: Edith, Lollie, Velda and Tina; brothers, Kay and Wally, one granddaughter, one great-granddaughter and one great-grandson.



Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Enterprise Stake Center, 80 South Center Street, Enterprise, Utah. A visitation will be held Thursday, prior to services, form 10:00 a.m.to 11:30 a.m. at the Stake Center. Interment will be in the Enterprise Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings. Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary