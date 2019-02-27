Betty Lou Horsley Ence



Ivins - Betty Lou Horsley Ence, age 92, passed away February 24, 2019, at her home in Ivins, Utah, surrounded by her husband and family. She was born August 12, 1926, in Las Vegas, Nevada, to Myron Samuel and Louella Miles Horsley. She married Irvin J Ence in Oakland, California, July 9, 1945, while he was serving in the navy during WWII. Their marriage was later solemnized on December 20, 1946, in the St. George Utah Temple.



Betty's mother passed away when she was only 4 months old, so she was raised by her grandparents, John and Abagail Melvina Horsley in Bunkerville, Nevada and Veyo, Utah. She attended school in Veyo, Los Angeles, California, and St. George. As a teenager, she worked at the Big Hand Cafe and Dixie Drug prior to her marriage and then in later years at Dixie College, from which she retired.



She loved to read good books and wrote daily in her journal for many years. She also loved to crochet and quilt. Mom also enjoyed being outdoors, especially being at the ranch near Pinto, Utah, riding her four wheeler. She was an excellent cook and loved cooking for her family and making sure that everyone was well. Some of her favorite pastimes were feeding and watching hummingbirds, shelling pecans while at the ranch, with her dog Maggie at her side, and sending out birthday cards to all her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Mom also loved doing family history and scrapbooking.



Betty loved her Savior and was a very active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in various callings in all the organizations of the Church including Relief Society President three times, one of which she treasured at the Native American Branch. One of her favorite opportunities of service was serving with her husband, Irvin, in the Illinois Peoria Mission, laboring in the city of Pontiac, Illinois, from 1989-1990. She also served six years in the St. George Temple as an ordinance worker.



Most of all, she loved her family, and has always been very proud of them and was very supportive of each of their accomplishments. She adored her husband and loved being the wife of a farmer and rancher, helping out with many of the chores as she was needed. One of her greatest challenges in life was the loss of their four year old daughter in 1960 for whom she mourned all these many years.



Betty is survived by her husband, Irvin J Ence, of Ivins; and six children: Lee (Brenda) Ence, Toni Ence, Teddi (Randy) Jones, Hong Kong Mission for the Church, Kerry (Barrie) Ence, Brent (Kim) Ence, and Lisa (Ron) Stewart. She has 23 grandchildren, 65 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren with 3 due and more to come.



She is preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Gail Ence, two great-grandchildren, her parents, grandparents, and all her siblings.



The family wishes to thank Dixie Home Rehab and Hospice for their tender care of our mother, especially her nurse Jill, and all other staff members who have assisted.



Funeral Service will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Ivins Main Street Chapel, 15 North Main Street, Ivins, Utah. Visitations will be held Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd, St. George, Utah, and Friday, prior to services, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at the Ivins City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings. Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019