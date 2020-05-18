|
|
Betty Lou Wendler
St George - On May 6th we lost our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend.
Betty Lou Wendler spent 30 years as a housewife and 25 years alongside her husband as organic date farmers. She enriched all the lives that she touched in her 93 years. Betty Lou is survived by 5 daughters, 1 son, 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Betty Lou was preceded in death by Fred, her husband of 53 years.
The family would like to thank, with love and appreciation, the team from Applegate & Kolob/Bella Terra for their wonderful, loving, and supportive care of mom during the last 4 years.
Private services will be held in The Garden of Affection at Rose Hills in Whittier, Ca.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from May 18 to May 19, 2020