Beverley Ann Schiffman
1932 - 2020
Beverley Ann Schiffman

Beverley Ann Schiffman (nee Nichols) died unexpectedly Aug 17, 2020 in Washington, Ut at the age of 87.

She is survived by husband Norman Schiffman, two daughters, Tara (Charles) Carreon, Danna Sapp. Three sons Layne (Jaycine) Coombs, Marty (Barbi) Cooper, and Corey Cooper, Sister Viola (Rollin) Mleynek. Preceeded in death Marvel Eck, Dan Nichols, Patsy Sanders, Hedrey Eugene "Buddy" Cooper.

Born Mesa, AZ Dec 30, 1932, daughter of Leroy and Zelma (nee Martin) Nichols. Married Raymond Coombs April 15, 1954 in the Mesa Arizona Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Second marriage to Hedrey "Buddy" Cooper in Las Vegas, NV Aug 29, 1961. Third Marriage Norman Schiffman March 19, 2002 in Idaho Falls, ID.

Beverley was an elementary school teacher and principal in the Mesa School District. Her first love was family, but also surrounded herself with church, friends, and arts and crafts.

A memorial service will be 2pm Saturday Aug 22, 2020 at 1835 S Washington Fields Rd, Washington, UT. Everyone must wear a mask.




Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial service
02:00 PM
