Beverly Greene Jungst
Clearfield - Beverly Greene Jungst passed away on December 10th in Clearfield, Utah. She was born May 2nd 1927 in Salt Lake City, Utah to John Thomas and Mary (Mayme) Greene. She attended East High School and Graduated from the University of Utah in 1951. She was a member of Delta Delta Delta (Tri Delta) sorority and Lamba Delta Sigma Society. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints with may callings but taught Primary for 45 years. She loved teaching young children. She was a first grade School teacher at Longfellow for 5 years and later taught preschool for 20 years. She loved volunteering and volunteered at the LDS Hospital and Dixie Regional Hospital for many years. Beverly was a Hostess at Pioneer Memorial Museum, Beehive House and the Joseph Smith Memorial Building for many years. She was also an active member of D.U.P. for several years and very much enjoyed her membership with the Red Hatter girls. Beverly was married in The Salt Lake Temple in 1951 to Carl Edward Jungst for 60 years. Our family would like to sincerely thank her loving care givers from Chancellor Gardens and her nurses who provided excellent care above and beyond their positions.
Beverly is survived by her two children David Jungst (Ruby) and Sue (Doug) Bartholomew, Grandchildren David Jungst, Lindsay Jungst, Rhiannon Bartholomew (Alex), Rhyan Bartholomew, Alazaha Bartholomew and 5 Great GrandChildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Carl Edward Jungst, parents, Sister Mary Jean (Mick) Gallacher and her Brother Judge J. Thomas Greene.
Funeral services will be held at Larkin Sunset Lawn. 2350 East 1300 South Salt Lake City, Tuesday, December 17th at11:30 am, with a viewing available at Larkin Sunset Lawn, 2350 East 1300 South Monday, December 16th from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019