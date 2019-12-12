Services
Larkin Sunset Lawn
2350 E 1300 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84108
(801) 582-1582
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Lawn
2350 East 1300 South
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
Larkin Sunset Lawn
2350 East 1300 South
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Jungst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Greene Jungst

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly Greene Jungst Obituary
Beverly Greene Jungst

Clearfield - Beverly Greene Jungst passed away on December 10th in Clearfield, Utah. She was born May 2nd 1927 in Salt Lake City, Utah to John Thomas and Mary (Mayme) Greene. She attended East High School and Graduated from the University of Utah in 1951. She was a member of Delta Delta Delta (Tri Delta) sorority and Lamba Delta Sigma Society. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints with may callings but taught Primary for 45 years. She loved teaching young children. She was a first grade School teacher at Longfellow for 5 years and later taught preschool for 20 years. She loved volunteering and volunteered at the LDS Hospital and Dixie Regional Hospital for many years. Beverly was a Hostess at Pioneer Memorial Museum, Beehive House and the Joseph Smith Memorial Building for many years. She was also an active member of D.U.P. for several years and very much enjoyed her membership with the Red Hatter girls. Beverly was married in The Salt Lake Temple in 1951 to Carl Edward Jungst for 60 years. Our family would like to sincerely thank her loving care givers from Chancellor Gardens and her nurses who provided excellent care above and beyond their positions.

Beverly is survived by her two children David Jungst (Ruby) and Sue (Doug) Bartholomew, Grandchildren David Jungst, Lindsay Jungst, Rhiannon Bartholomew (Alex), Rhyan Bartholomew, Alazaha Bartholomew and 5 Great GrandChildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Carl Edward Jungst, parents, Sister Mary Jean (Mick) Gallacher and her Brother Judge J. Thomas Greene.

Funeral services will be held at Larkin Sunset Lawn. 2350 East 1300 South Salt Lake City, Tuesday, December 17th at11:30 am, with a viewing available at Larkin Sunset Lawn, 2350 East 1300 South Monday, December 16th from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larkin Sunset Lawn
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -