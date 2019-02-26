|
|
Beverly Neilson
Cedar City - Our beautiful, beloved, mother Beverly Peterson Neilson (89) passed through the veil into the arms of her sweetheart Clemont Neilson on February 21, 2019. Beverly was born on March 7, 1929, in Cedar City, UT to Harry Neill and Theresa Maxwell Peterson. Mom was raised in a loving home with three sisters, and one brother. Elda Randall, (deceased) Charles (deceased) and (Darlos) Peterson, Dianne and (Melvin) Wilkey and Cheryl Smith.
Her early childhood was spent with dolls, play dishes, mud pies and lots of "dress ups"! In fact, she still likes to dress up! Mom would never leave the house without her nails manicured, make up and earrings on, and the "cobwebs" had to have just the right touch of "spring" in her perfectly teased hair. She was the epitome of class, style and grace. Yet, underneath that beautiful façade, was a delightful sense of humor and a face that should have "harass" tattooed across her forehead. Everywhere she went she made a lasting impression that brought a smile and laugh. She was well known for her positive attitude, even in the face of adversity.
She met the love of her life in front of the Cedar City Rock Church. They were married September 18, 1946 in Cedar City UT. Our family was sealed in the St George temple on October 15, 1960. Her greatest joy came from her family: two sons, two daughters, Vaughn, and (Ann) Neilson, Curt and (Jane) Neilson, Lorie and (Dana) DeMille and Belinda and (Bill) Barlet. She is survived and loved by a great posterity, four children, 29 grandchildren, and almost 43 great grandchildren, who each have a special memory that will brighten quiet moments. She is an incredible example of womanhood, love, and service to both her family and church. As she stepped through the veil, she had a joyous reunion with her husband who has been deceased for almost 29 years. She cherished relationships more than earthly treasures.
A funeral/ 90th birthday celebration will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Rock Church (75 East Center Street, Cedar City, UT). Viewings will be held on Sunday March 3rd from 6:00 until 8:00pm and prior to the services from 9:00 until 10:30am. Both viewings being held at the Cedar City Rock Church. Internment at the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
The family would like to thank all those that helped with her care and ministered to her. A special thank you for the loving care she received from Dr. Marshall, Dr. Polson and Ethan Bunker. Thanks to the Cedar City First Ward for the compassionate service, luncheon and to Melvin Wilkey, who arranged the beautiful flowers. Our hearts are full of gratitude for our wonderful parents. Mom and Dad "Thanks Again".
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2019