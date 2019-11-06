|
Bill Griffin
Richfield/Escalante - William "Bill" Riggs Griffin was born October 21, 1926 to Ray and Lenora Roundy Griffin in Escalante, Utah and passed away at the age of 93 on November 5, 2019 in Price. Bill married Dawn Peterson on December 12, 1947 in the Manti Temple. They had six children: Nicki (Evan) Excell, Washington City; Boyd (Trudi) Griffin, Cleveland; Randy (Lesa) Griffin, St. George, Patrice (Steve) Eyre, Sandy; Bryan (Sue) Griffin, Richfield; and Jeanette (Doug) Braithwaite, Sunset. Bill is survived by all of his children; his sister, Eva Dean Liston; 45 grandchildren, 73 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dawn; his parents; Ray and Lenora, William Griffin (a grandson in infancy) and his siblings Claron, Melba, Pole, Alof and Lynn.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Richfield 1st Chapel, where friends may call from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in the Escalante Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. with military honors by the Escalante American Legion Post #0114. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019