Metcalf Mortuary - St. George
288 West St. George Blvd.
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-4221
Viewing
Friday, May 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Metcalf Mortuary - St. George
288 West St. George Blvd.
St. George, UT 84770
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. George LDS Chapel
166 South Main Street
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. George LDS Chapel
166 South Main Street
Bill Mangum

St. George / Lehi, Utah - Bill Mangum, 80, passed away April 25, 2019 in Lehi, Utah. He was born March 19, 1939 in Hurricane, Utah.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. George LDS Chapel, 166 South Main Street. Viewings will be held Friday evening, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd. and on Saturday, prior to services, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the St. George City Cemetery. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for full obituary, condolences, and funeral listings.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on May 5, 2019
