Billie Davidson Humphreys



St. George - Billie JoAnn Wood Davidson Humphreys, 87, passed away on May 23, 2019. She was born July 8, 1932 in Rexburg, Idaho to William and Leora Simmons Wood.



Billie spent her growing up years in Rexburg and after graduating from high school she attended the University of Idaho at Moscow.



Billie married Robert Clint Davidson on February 28, 1952 and their union was blessed with two daughters and a son: Robbie, Stephanie and Ron. Billie devoted her life to making a good home for her family. She also worked in the Jackson State Bank for 35 years, holding several positions until her retirement in 1994. They then moving to Idaho Falls, Idaho.



Billie enjoyed traveling in their motor home, especially to Star Valley Ranch, Wyoming until Bob passed away in March 2004. This is where she met her husband, Wallace Humphreys, from St. George, Utah. They continued to spend the summers in Star Valley and winters in warmer climate. In 2015, they settled down permanently in St. George.



Billie is survived by her husband, Wallace Humphreys of St. George; son, Ronald Davidson (Shannon) of Milliken, CO, Robbi Kimsey (Todd) of Maricopa, Arizona, and Stephanie Cuthriell of Thayne, WY; four granddaughters; and a grandson. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ron.



Billie will be laid to rest with her husband, Bob, in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery, Rigby, Idaho. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings. Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on May 29, 2019