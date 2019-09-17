Services
Spilsbury Mortuary
110 South Bluff Street
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-2454
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Naron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Wayne Naron


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy Wayne Naron Obituary
Billy Wayne Naron

St. George - Bill Naron, age 91, died on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Henderson, Texas on April 4, 1928 and had lived in St. George since 1969. He was a jack-of-all trades, loved fixing things and helping others. He served in the Air Force during WWII and was honorably discharged in 1952. He enjoyed his years as a St. George Police Officer and retired in 1993 after 16 years as a building repairman at the Hoover Dam.

Left to honor Bill and remember his love, are his sons, Randy (Sonjia) Naron (St. George, UT) and Don Naron (Trophy Club, TX), 17 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, 7 siblings, his wife, Ruth, and two children, Dave Howard and Debbie Childers.

Bill enjoyed being very active his whole life including riding his bicycle in the neighborhood up until a few months before his passing. He will be remembered as a loving father/grandfather and great neighbor/friend to many. The Naron family would like to extend their gratitude to the wonderful staff at Dixie Hospice who helped care for Bill in his final days. At his request, a private family service will be held, and his ashes will be interred at Palm Eastern Cemetery in Las Vegas, Nevada beside his wife of 56 years.

For memorial contributions the family has designated the , (www.woundedwarrierproject.org/donate).

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, (435) 673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign Bill's online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now